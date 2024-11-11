VCU Health names CEO

Marlon Levy, MD, became CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System on Nov. 11 after serving as interim CEO since November 2022.

Dr. Levy, a transplant surgeon by training, is also now senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences, according to a news release.

Under his leadership, the health system improved financially, received upgraded bond ratings from Moody's and S&P, cared for a record number of inpatients and outpatients, achieved gains in employee engagement and safety, and launched a new brand.

During Dr. Levy's tenure, VCU Health Sciences hired several new deans and received "state approval of planning funding for a much-needed new dental school facility," the release said.

"In his two years in this interim role, Dr. Levy has done an outstanding job, and I'm grateful that we will keep him here," Michael Rao, PhD, president of VCU and chair of the board of directors, said in the release.