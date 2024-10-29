UMass Memorial Health appoints 3 leaders

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health has named a new COO and made two other key organizational appointments.

Eric Dickson, MD, president and CEO of the health system, announced the following changes in an Oct. 28 internal message to employees shared with Becker's:

Cynthia Barginere, DNP, RN, will join UMass Memorial Health in January 2025 as COO and president of UMass Memorial Health Community Entities. She is currently senior vice president and president of adult services at San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

Justin Precourt, DNP, RN, has been appointed president of UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He has served in the role on an interim basis since July.

Andy Karson, MD, interim president of the UMass Memorial Medical Group, has been appointed system chief physician officer and system chief medical officer. He will succeed Steve Tosi, MD, who will retire on Dec. 1 and transition to a part-time role managing activities for the system's captive insurance company and the risk management department. Dr. Karson will maintain his interim role for the time being.

"These changes to our system's senior leadership team mark an important milestone for UMass Memorial as we continue to grow and evolve as an integrated health system and respond to the unprecedented challenges we are facing in healthcare," Dr. Dickson told employees.

"I'm confident that with the leaders we have in place, we are well positioned to do amazing work to meet our mission of improving the health of the diverse communities in central Massachusetts" he added.

UMass Memorial Health is the largest health system in central Massachusetts, with five hospitals and behavioral health services, according to its website.