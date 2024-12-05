Avera hospital CEO to retire

Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., will retire in May after a 39-year healthcare career.

Mr. Ekeren joined the hospital in 1993 and held various vice president roles before being named regional president and CEO in 2014, according to a Dec. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

In addition to his current role, Mr. Ekeren served as the top administrator of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, S.D., from 2020 to 2023. He also began leading Avera's long-term care strategic business unit in 2017.

During his tenure, Mr. Ekeren oversaw expansions that included the acquisition of the Avera Fox Run Health Campus and the growth of Avera Cancer Institute services, both in Yankton, Avera COO Dave Flicek said in the release.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health operates 36 community and critical access hospitals. The Avera Sacred Heart region covers Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska.