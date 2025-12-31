19 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker’s has recently reported on the following hospital and health system CEO moves, including appointments and exits.

Note: This page was created March 19 and updated Dec. 31.

Dec. 17-30

1. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, was appointed deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

2. Fallon Phillips was appointed assistant CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

3. Mitchell Katz, MD, was reappointed president and CEO of New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

4. Lara Khouri was named chief executive of MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., effective Feb. 16.

5. Brian Sinotte, market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare, was named president of the UCSF Health Network, part of San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

6. Paul Krakovitz, MD, was named CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

7. Joanne Carrocino stepped down Nov. 7 as CEO of Cape May, N.J.-based Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional.

8. Tiffany Comis, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

9. Richard Willett exited his role as CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine, after more than 30 years.

10. Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in Texas.

11. Summer Zink, CFO, and Jill Ritchie, RN, chief nursing officer, were appointed co-interim CEOs of Ellinwood (Kan.) Hospital and Clinic.

12. Lauren Dudley was named CEO of TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

13. Billy Rogers was appointed CEO of Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs, Mont., effective Dec. 8.

14. John Tucker was named CEO of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colo.

15. Jennifer Nickoles was appointed president and CEO of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health, effective March 1.

16. Lydia Watson, MD, plans to retire as president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health, effective July 5.

17. Brian Cross, PharmD, COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health, will become CEO on March 29.

18. Stefanie Dendy was appointed CEO of Yazoo City, Miss.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo.

19. Aaron Hajart was named president and CEO of Community Medical Center in Toms River, N.J.

Dec. 10-16

1. Charles Sorenson, MD, president and CEO emeritus of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and founding director of the Intermountain Health Leadership Institute, will retire at the end of 2025.

2. Charlene MacDonald was named president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, effective Jan. 1.

3. Matthew Lavery, MD, was appointed CEO of Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy Hospital and OrthoIndy.

4. Larry Antonucci, MD, will step down Sept. 30 as president and CEO of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

5. Bruce Tassin was named CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital and market president of Clark Regional Medical Center and Bourbon Community Hospital, all in Central Kentucky, effective Jan. 1.

6. Christina Alexander-Rager, MD, president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth, will now serve as CEO through Jan. 9, 2029, after her contract was extended.

7. Steve Purves, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health, will retire in October 2026.

8. Kevin Hammons was appointed CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

9. Richard Becker, MD, was named CEO of Aspen (Colo.) Valley Health, effective Jan. 26.

Nov. 26-Dec. 9

1. Richard Scheinblum was named president and CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, N.H., effective in February.

2. Ronald Hogan was appointed CEO of Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, Colo.

3. Kathy Early, MSN, retired as CEO and chief nursing officer of USMD Hospital at Arlington in Texas.

4. Joe Minissale was appointed interim CEO of USMD Hospital at Arlington in Texas.

5. Kim Bourne will retire as president and CEO of Taylorville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital on Jan. 9.

6. Dennis McKenna, MD, exited his role as president and CEO of Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System on Dec. 4.

7. Daniel Pickett III was appointed president and CEO of Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System, effective Dec. 4.

8. Collin McLarty was appointed CEO of Cogdell Memorial Hospital in Snyder, Texas.

9. Curtis Hawkinson will step down as CEO of Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville, Kan., effective Feb. 17.

10. Mo Sheldon was appointed CEO of McCamey (Texas) County Hospital District.

11. Don King was named CEO of Ascension St. Vincent in Indiana, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

12. Corey Fedie, CEO of Ritzville, Wash.-based East Adams Rural Healthcare, was terminated during an Oct. 22 board of commissioners meeting.

Nov. 19-26

1. Thomas Stokes was named CEO of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

2. Penny Koval, MSN, RN, critical access hospitals administrator at Wailuku, Hawaii, was named to an expanded role as vice president and assistant CEO.

3. Clint Seger, MD, was named CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic-Logan Health, effective Jan. 1.

4. Tarek Salaway was appointed executive vice president and CEO of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University, effective Dec. 15.

5. John Whiteside was named CEO of Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman’s Hospital in Flowood, Miss.

6. Christopher Dougherty will not return from a leave of absence as president and CEO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

7. Cristy Page, MD, was named CEO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health and dean of the UNC School of Medicine.

8. Tony Young was appointed interim CEO of Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

9. Brian Smolskis was named president and CEO of California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, effective Dec. 8.

10. Michelle Oxford was named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital, effective Dec. 1.

11. Matthew Zuino was appointed president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, effective Jan. 17.

Nov. 13-18

1. Peter Wright, president and CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., departed from the role.

2. Marc Mertz was named CEO of Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health, effective Dec. 22.

3. Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta (Colo.) Health, exited the organization Nov. 15.

4. Julie Huffman, chief legal officer of Delta (Colo.) Health, was named interim CEO.

5. Carmen Kramer was named CEO of Collin Springs, a behavioral health hospital in McKinney, Texas, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

6. Chris Ruble was named CEO of Copper Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Avondale, Ariz., part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

7. Selma Ward, PhD, was named CEO of Rock Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Georgetown, Texas, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

8. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD, president and CEO of Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., plans to retire in 2026.

9. Todd Sandberg was named CEO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare, effective Dec. 15.

10. Angela Hinnegan was appointed CEO of Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska, effective Jan. 2.

Nov. 5-12

1. Otis Story Sr. resigned Nov. 7 as CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Ill.

2. Jillyan McKinney was named CEO of Florida Specialty Network, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

3. Alexis Mussi was named CEO of MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

4. Jessica Baird-Wertman was named CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s primary care network.

5. Brandon Mencini exited his role as CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Ore., and was named president of Auburn and Covington medical centers in Washington state.

6. Deborah Feldman will retire as president and CEO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital on June 30.

7. James Sly was appointed CEO of the Grossmont Healthcare District in La Mesa, Calif., effective Dec. 15.

8. Michelle McEwen will retire as president and CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, N.H., in the spring of 2026.

Oct. 29-Nov. 4

1. Kile Magner will step down as CEO of Ellinwood (Kan.) Hospital and Clinic at the end of 2025.

2. Jenny Miller, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Highland Hills Medical Center in Senatobia, Miss.

3. Barry Jacobsen, CEO of Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, Iowa, will retire at the end of 2025.

4. John Quinlivan was named CEO of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala.

5. Aaron Garofola has been dismissed as CEO of UofL Health’s Shelbyville, Ky., campus.

6. Michael Young plans to retire Jan. 2 as CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health.

7. Abhi Rastogi will become CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health in 2026.

8. Ron Kloewer plans to retire in June as CEO of Montgomery County Memorial Hospital + Clinics in Red Oak, Iowa.

9. Cliff Deveny, MD, plans to step down as president and CEO of Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health and transition into an advisory role.

Oct. 22-29

1. Thomas Dee will retire in January as president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

2. Estevan Garcia, MD, was named president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

3. Stacey Kuzak, MSN, RN, was named permanent CEO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif.

4. Terry Nichols was dismissed as CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

5. Carla Gilbert was named interim CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

6. Guy Giesecke was appointed senior vice president and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

7. Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, plans to step down Jan. 22.

8. Brian Donley, MD, executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, will become president and CEO.

9. Tamar Kutz was appointed president and CEO of Lincoln (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

10. David Fuqua, BSN, will retire as CEO of Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Ky., on March 31.

11. Natalie Fox, DNP, was appointed CEO of Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health.

Oct. 15-22

1. Tom Siemers retired Oct. 14 as CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Texas.

2. Tonya Price, MSN, RN,, interim chief nursing officer of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon Texas, was named interim CEO, effective Oct. 15.

3. Fred Vitello resigned Oct. 10 as interim CEO and interim CFO of the John C. Fremont Healthcare District, which operates a critical access hospital in Mariposa, Calif.

4. Stacey Kuzak, MSN, RN, was appointed interim CEO of the John C. Fremont Healthcare District, which operates a critical access hospital in Mariposa, Calif.

5. Richard Bergmann was appointed CEO of Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center, effective Nov. 10.

6. Christian Wallis was named CEO of the Northern Inyo Healthcare District, which operates a 25-bed critical access hospital in Bishop, Calif.

7. Jason Smith, MD, PhD, was appointed CEO of Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health, effective Oct. 16.

8. Jeff Sandene, CFO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, was promoted to president and CEO, effective July 2026.

9. Tracie Stratton, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Lovelace Women’s Hospital and Lovelace Westside Hospital, both in Albuquerque, N.M., effective Nov. 5.

10. Gretchen Nichols, BSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore.

Oct. 10-14

1. Kim Ellender was named CEO of Ochsner Health’s St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, La.

2. Brett Maxfield was appointed CEO of Victoria, Texas-based DeTar Healthcare System.

3. Rebecca Beck was named CEO of Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center, effective Nov. 2.

4. John Murphy, MD, president and CEO of Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health, will retire at the end of 2025.

5. Dolan Dalpoas, president and CEO of Lincoln (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was appointed to an expanded role as senior vice president and chief community impact and philanthropy officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health, effective Oct. 27.

Sept. 25-Oct. 10

1. Kelley Kaiser was appointed president and CEO of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital, effective in early November.

2. Diana Richardson was named president and CEO of Haverhill, Mass.-based Merrimack Health.

3. Lori Mazanec, CEO of Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Neb., who has been on medical leave since March, will not return to the role.

4. Walter Bennett stepped down as CEO of MUSC Health Orangeburg (S.C.), effective Sept. 25.

5. Christopher Longhurst, MD, was appointed CEO of Seattle Children’s, effective Jan. 5.

6. Troy Christensen resigned as CEO of Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health Care.

7. Shannon Sullivan was named president and CEO of Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s, effective Jan. 12.

8. Elizabeth McLarney, MD, and Tony Blofson, MD, were named acting co-CEOs of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital while Christopher Dougherty is on a leave of absence.

9. Jennifer Swenson was named president and CEO of Killeen-based AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook, effective Oct. 20.

10. Shelly Kortkamp, MD, was named president and CEO of Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health, effective Nov. 10.

11. Daniel Tryon was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) and AdventHealth Polk in Columbus, N.C.

12. Daniel Bonk was named CEO of Comanche (Texas) County Medical Center.

13. Patrick McGill, MD, was named president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, effective Jan. 1.

14. Brandon Nudd was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Fla.

15. Steve Goeser will retire as president and CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Health System on Dec. 31.

16. Josie Abboud was named president and CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Health System, effective in 2026.

17. Abner King stepped down as CEO of Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital and Clinics.

18. Nick Barto was named president and CEO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System.

19. Traci d’Auguste was named vice president and CEO of William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas.

20. Carole Johnson was appointed president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, N.J.

21. Michael Mayo, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, will retire in December 2026.

22. Robert Ritz, president and CEO of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, will retire Jan. 2.

23. Paul Klotman, MD, will retire June 30 as president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Sept. 18-24

1. Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Neb., will no longer serve in the role.

2. David Zechman was named interim CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Neb.

3. Taylor Rudd was named CEO of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska.

4. Reuben Murray was appointed CEO of Alamogordo-based Christus Southern New Mexico.

5. Deanna Kyrimis was named president and CEO of Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, Ala., effective Oct. 6.

6. Sunny Eappen, MD, president and CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network, will step down Oct. 15.

7. Mac Flynt was named administrator and CEO of OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, Miss., effective Oct. 1.

8. Michael Lynch, MD, was named president and CEO of Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, N.H., effective Oct. 13.

9. William LeCates, MD, was named president and CEO of Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System, effective Oct. 20.

Sept. 10-17

1. Tanya Andricks, BSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Decatur (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, effective Oct. 13.

2. Erin Swenson Little was appointed CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks.

3. Andy Flemer was named interim CEO of Fairfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

4. Mike Cooper was dismissed as CEO of Fairfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

5. Alex Pohlman was named CEO of Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health, effective Oct. 20.

6. Raymond Grady, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.), was named president and CEO of Franciscan Alliance’s Lake County hospitals and clinics.

7. Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City (Ind.) and Franciscan Health Michigan City at La Porte (Ind.), is also taking on the president and CEO role at Franciscan Alliance’s new facility under construction in Porter County.

8. Mitchell Rosner, MD, was appointed to a three-year term as CEO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia.

9. Dan Bragg was named CEO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based ETSU Health.

10. Andrew Knust was named CEO of Gothenburg (Neb.) Health.

11. Robert Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions, was appointed executive vice president and associate COO for the ministry.

Sept. 3-9

1. Craig Albanese, MD, is exiting his role as CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System to become president of integrated care and coverage at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, effective Sept. 29.

2. David Schott was named CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City.

3. Teresa Edwards was appointed interim CEO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health University Medical Center, effective Sept. 15.

4. Gary Marchand, interim CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital since 2022, will step down Jan. 1.

5. Justin “Bubba” Bartlett was named CEO of St. Vincent Health in Leadville, Colo., effective in early October.

6. Ben Wells was named president and CEO of Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health.

7. Jennifer DeCubellis was appointed president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals, effective Sept. 22.

8. Roland Knox, CEO of Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, Ariz., will retire in the first week of October.

9. Joshua Baldobinos was named assistant CEO of Northwest Health-Porter in Valparaiso, Ind.

Aug. 28-Sept. 3

1. Kirk Jenkins was named president and CEO of West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Health.

2. Justin Epperson was named CEO of Hamilton Memorial Hospital District in McLeansboro, Ill.

3. Terence Farrell was appointed CEO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare.

4. Martin Stallone, MD, will step down as CEO of Centralus Health at the end of his term.

5. Abby Cyboron, CEO of Imperial, Neb.-based Chase County Community Hospital & Clinics, is exiting her role after five years to return to her previous role as CFO.

6. Colin O’Sullivan was appointed CEO of Walterboro, S.C.-based HCA Healthcare Colleton Medical Center.

7. Theresa Dix, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, Va.

Aug. 21-26

1. Brad Hillmon was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.).

2. Michael Mewhirter was appointed CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando (Fla.).

3. Jamie Easterling was named CEO of Whitesburg (Ky.) ARH Hospital.

4. Brian Sims was appointed CEO of Lourdes Health in Pasco, Wash.

5. Steve Baker, president and CEO of Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health, exited the role after less than five months.

6. Jeff Sperring, MD, CEO of Seattle Children’s, plans to retire in 2026.

7. Patrick Rafferty was named CEO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

Aug. 13-19

1. Patrick Swindle was named CEO of Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center, effective Sept. 30.

2. Megan Gillespie, DNP, RN, was appointed CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Medical Center.

3. Nick Arledge was named CEO of Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss.

4. Scott Avery was appointed CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

5. Kevin Zachary was named CEO of Jerseyville, Ill.-based JCH Healthcare.

6. Monte Wilson, CEO of Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La., will also serve as CEO of Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana, which includes two hospitals in Lake Charles.

Aug. 7-13

1. Bernard Leger plans to step down Sept. 5 as CEO of Victoria, Texas-based DeTar Healthcare System.

2. Mark Gregson was appointed interim CEO of Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash.

3. Kelly Morgan was named interim president and CEO of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore.

4. Travis Battagler, BSN, was named CEO of Girard (Kan.) Medical Center.

5. Ruth Duling retired as CEO of Girard (Kan.) Medical Center.

6. Kenny Shafer was named CEO of UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham (Ala.), effective Sept. 2.

7. Jeff Graham plans to retire Sept. 30 as president and CEO of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health.

8. Katherine Edrington, DNP, was named president and CEO of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health.

July 30-Aug. 6

1. Jennifer Opsut was named CEO of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

2. Tiffany Means, DNP, RN, was appointed CEO of Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital.

3. Eric Neal was named CEO of Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health, effective Aug. 25.

4. Darryl Wolfe stepped down as CEO of Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash.

5. David Was was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring.

6. Chase Tikker was named CEO of AdventHealth Lake Nona (Fla.), effective Aug. 10.

July 23-29

1. Jason Barrett was named CEO of The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., effective Aug. 18.

2. Guy Hudson, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, effective in mid-October.

3. Andy Dreesen, CEO of St. Vincent Health in Leadville, Colo, plans to step down in mid-September.

4. Paul Gaden was appointed CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

5. Barbara “Barb” Martin stepped down as CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill.

6. Brian Barta resigned July 15 as CEO of William Newton Hospital in Winfield, Kan.

7. Parker Pridgen, CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), plans to step down in August.

8. Tim Hingtgen plans to retire as CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, effective Sept. 30.

9. Kevin Hammons, president and CFO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will become interim CEO.

10. David Butler, CEO of McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, Ore., was dismissed from his role.

11. Michael Clark was appointed CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

July 17-22

1. Tom Keller was named president and CEO of Bay City, Mich.-based McLaren Bay Region, effective Aug. 11.

2. Nathaniel Beers, MD, was named president and CEO of Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, N.Y.

3. Brian Moore resigned as CEO of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., on July 16.

4. Austin Manning was appointed president and CEO of Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

5. Kevin Flanigan, MD, CEO of Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital, is stepping down after about a year in the role.

6. Daniel Bemporad, DO, was named interim CEO of Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital, effective July 26.

7. Wendy Horton, PharmD, CEO of UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., will leave the organization in September for a new role.

8. Tom Patrias was named CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans, effective Aug. 1.

July 9-16

1. Andrew Bedi exited his role as CEO of The Medical Center at Russellville (Ky.), and was named COO of HCA Healthcare’s Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

2. Callen Weispfennig was appointed CEO of Audubon (Iowa) County Memorial Hospital and Clinics.

3. Jeff Comer, PsyD, stepped down from his role as CEO of Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare due to personal health reasons.

4. Billy Gardner, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer of Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare, was named interim CEO.

5. Mark Roberts was named CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage. He stepped into the role in June.

6. Emily Chapman, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Minneapolis-based Children’s Minnesota, effective Aug. 2.

7. Pete Long-Innes was named CEO of TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center, a HCA Healthcare facility in Springfield, Tenn.

8. Craig Moore was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Kissimmee (Fla.), effective July 27.

9. Paari Gopalakrishnan, MD, was named president and CEO of Towson, Md.-based GBMC HealthCare, effective in September.

10. Williams Giles was appointed CEO of Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center.

11. Sony Sidhu, DNP, RN, was named CEO of Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital.

12. Paul Minardi, MD, executive vice president and CEO of the KP Medical Foundation since 2022, was appointed executive vice president of enterprise clinical integration and growth at Oakland, Calif-based Kaiser Permanente.

13. Mary Beckerle, PhD, plans to step down as CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute, part of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, effective Sept. 1.

July 3-8

1. John Nickens was named president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s effective no later than Oct. 1.

2. Liz Dunne, president and CEO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, will retire after a decade at the organization.

3. Sarah Ness, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of PeaceHealth, was appointed president and CEO, effective Jan. 3.

4. Ketul Patel, CEO of Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, will exit his role to become president and CEO of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

5. Aimee Keller-Pickford was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden (Fla.).

6. Sheila Rankin was named CEO of AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.).

7. Cliff Wilson was appointed market president and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, effective Aug. 11.

8. Brian Roland was named CEO of Elkview General Hospital in Hobart, Okla.

9. Wyatt Chocklett was named CEO of Dickson, Tenn.-based TriStar Horizon Medical Center.

10. Anne Gunther, DNP, RN, was appointed CEO of Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, Ohio.

11. Wyatt Brieser was named CEO of Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Ill.

12. Jeff St. Clair, president and CEO of Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, Ala., will retire in August.

13. Dave Ressler, CEO of Aspen (Colo.) Valley Health, plans to retire in 2026.

June 25-July 1

1. Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, plans to retire at the end of 2025 after 16 years in the role.

2. Cliff Wilson will step down July 23 as CEO of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and president of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health’s Central Kentucky market.

3. Abel Biri was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.), the flagship facility of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

4. Ella Goss, MSN, RN, plans to retire Aug. 1 as chief executive of Anchorage-based Providence Alaska.

5. Jita Pandya Buño was named CEO of University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, effective Sept. 1.

6. Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health, was appointed interim CEO.

7. Rick Allen retired as CEO of Warren (Pa.) General Hospital after more than a decade.

8. Tom Miller, the inaugural CEO of Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health, stepped down June 25.

9. Rich Liekweg, CEO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System, plans to retire Oct. 1.

10. Garrett Colglazier, COO of Sabetha (Kan.) Community Hospital, was named CEO.

June 24-25

1. William “Bill” Alley, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Twin County Regional Healthcare, a Duke LifePoint facility in Galax, Va. He stepped into the role June 23.

2. John Herman, CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System, was tapped as president of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, effective in early September.

3. Joseph Impicciche, CEO of St. Louis-based Ascension, will retire at the end of 2025 after leading the health system since 2019.

4. Eduardo Conrado, president of St. Louis-based Ascension, was appointed CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

5. Jeff Johnston was named president and CEO of Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System, effective July 14.

6. Kevin Gross is retiring as president and CEO of Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System.

7. David Theroux was appointed CEO of Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston, Fla. He assumed the role June 16.

8. Jane Russell, PharmD, was named president and CEO of Bath Community Hospital in Hot Springs, Va., effective Aug. 25.

9. Troy Greer resigned as president and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System after two years in the role.

10. Michael Kueker, CEO of Lovelace Medical Group, was named interim CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System.

June 11-19

1. Cyndee McGuire, president and CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, N.H., plans to retire in early 2026.

2. Nicole Tucker, RN, was named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany in Low Moor, Va.; it is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Lori Mazanec, CEO of Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Neb., has taken a medical leave of absence.

4. Brian Shelmadine, DO, PhD, chief medical officer of Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Neb., was named interim CEO.

5. Chris Pizzi, chief executive of Providence Oregon’s South Division, was appointed COO and CFO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Ore.

6. Gary Herbst, CEO of Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health, plans to retire June 30, 2026.

7. Mick Brant, CEO of Gothenburg (Neb.) Health, was placed on administrative leave by the hospital board.

8. Andrew Knust, CFO of Gothenburg (Neb.) Health, was named interim CEO.

9. Cam Patterson, MD, chancellor of Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and CEO of UAMS Health, plans to step down due to medical and personal reasons.

June 4-11

1. Megan Ryan, president and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., was placed on administrative leave.

2. Richard Becker, MD, was named interim president and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

3. Joseph Gleason was named CEO of HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

4. Jason Paret will step down as CEO of Avalon, Calif.-based Catalina Island Health on Sept. 30.

5. Justin Birmele was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun, Ga., and AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga., effective June 15.

6. Abdul Khan, MD, was named CEO of Ochsner River Region, part of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

7. Saad Ehtisham was appointed president and CEO of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, effective July 30.

8. Blair Kent has retired as CEO of MemorialCare’s Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

9. Jennifer Liter, DNP, RN, was named CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ky.

May 28-June 3

1. Christy Jordan, BSN, RN, chief legal officer at Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System, was appointed president and CEO.

2. Dipen Parekh, MD, was named CEO of the University of Miami Health System and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Miami.

3. Shaun Phillips, PharmD, resigned as CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

4. Megan Ryan, president and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., plans to resign July 20 following a state-approved restructuring of the board that oversees the hospital.

5. Rosenda “Rosey” Barrera, MSN, RN, was named interim CEO of Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill., in addition to her role as chief nursing officer.

6. Lori Morgan, MD, president and CEO of Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Health, plans to step down before the end of 2025 to focus on her family.

7. James Leonard, DO, is leaving his position as CEO of Northwest Health-Porter in Valparaiso, Ind.

8. Jon Dingledine, COO and CFO of Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health, was named CEO, effective July 1.

9. Michael Kupferman, MD, was appointed CEO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health, effective June 23.

May 21-28

1. Hollie Seeley was appointed CEO of Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, effective June 9.

2. Sudandra Ratnasamy, BSN, was named CEO of Rutherford Regional Health System, a Duke LifePoint facility in Rutherfordton, N.C., effective June 23.

3. Joy Coulston stepped down as CEO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare after having served in the role since June 2023.

4. David Brash was appointed CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., effective July 7.

5. Dave Ramsey plans to retire as president and CEO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health in July 2026.

6. Bart Carter, MD, chief medical officer of Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, Ariz., was named interim CEO and administrator in charge.

7. Roland Knox, CEO of Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, Ariz., is taking an extended absence due to a health issue.

8. Rob Deininger, market CEO for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division’s quaternary hub, was named president and CEO of the AdventHealth’s East Florida Division.

9. Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden (Fla.), was appointed CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division North Market.

10. Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.), was named CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division South Market.

May 14-19

1. Jamie Youssef was named CEO of Ascension Texas, effective June 1.

2. Scott Robertson, MD, was named CEO of Dignity Health Foundation and system senior vice president of the Physician Enterprise, California Region, for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

3. Linda Walker was appointed CEO of Llano (Texas) Regional Hospital.

4. Michele Morrison, RN, was named president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian’s JFK University Medical Center in Edison, N.J.

5. Tamar Kutz was appointed interim president and CEO of Decatur (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, effective May 25.

6. Christian Wallis was named interim CEO of Northern Inyo Healthcare District, which operates a 25-bed critical access hospital in Bishop, Calif.

7. Paula Bell, PharmD, was appointed CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare’s Henry County Hospital in Paris, Tenn.

8. Seleem Choudhury, DNP, RN, was named president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill., effective June 15.

9. Carolyn Jackson was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Braintree (Mass.).

10. John Whitlock resigned as CEO of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

11. Sean Lally, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Bayside, N.Y.-based St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, has been appointed president and CEO.

12. Edwin Simpser, MD, will retire at the end of June as president and CEO of Bayside, N.Y.-based St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children.

May 7-14

1. Owen Bailey, CEO of Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health, will retire Aug. 1.

2. Michael Dowling will transition from president and CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health to become CEO emeritus, effective Oct. 1.

3. Audrey Gregory, PhD, MSN, RN, was named senior executive vice president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s multi-division delivery network.

4. Dan Barbee, BSN, was named CEO of University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio after serving in the role on an interim basis.

5. Sandra Scott, MD, was appointed CEO of New York City-based One Brooklyn Health after serving in the role on an interim basis since January 2024.

6. Misty Robertson, DNP, RN, was named CEO of Blue Mountain Hospital District, which includes a 25-bed hospital in John Day, Ore., and a 40-bed care center in Prairie City, Ore.

7. Ken Stevens was appointed CEO of Medical City Frisco (Texas).

8. Cheryl Cioffi, DNP, RN, was named president and CEO of Frederick (Md.) Health, effective July 1.

April 30-May 7

1. Rachael Prather, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Ill.

2. Tanner White was appointed CEO of the future Altru Hospital in Devils Lake, N.D., which Altru Health System is in the process of acquiring from Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

3. Brian Brennan was named president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System’s central Illinois market and HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill., effective May 27.

4. Wesley (Wes) Taylor was appointed CEO of Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Cindy Bergmeier was named CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

6. Steven Webb was named president and CEO of Batesville, Ark.-based White River Health.

7. Jeff Cook was appointed president and CEO of Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest Health after serving in the role on an interim basis.

8. Tony Esposito, former CEO of Crozer Health, was named CEO of Temple Physicians, Philadelphia-based Temple Health’s network of community-based providers. He was also named CFO of Temple Faculty Physicians.

9. Collier Douglas “Doug” Long was named CEO of CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles.

10. Dale Neely was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee, Fla.

11. Amber Deardorff, BSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, effective Aug. 1.

April 23-30

1. Mike Ditoro, PharmD, was named CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

2. Justin Harris was appointed CEO of Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind., effective July 1.

3. Patrick Conway, MD, was named CEO of Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum, effective May 6.

4. Bruce Eady, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield (Wis.).

5. Julie Covault, COO of Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health, was appointed acting CEO.

6. Derek Drake, DNP, RN, CEO of Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Calif, will become president of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.) in July.

7. Julie Lacy was appointed CEO of Crete (Neb.) Area Medical Center after serving in the role on an interim basis for six months.

8. Garett May was named president and CEO of West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La.

9. Sue Shugart was appointed CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., and market president of two other Duke LifePoint hospitals in the state, effective May 26.

10. Victoria Woodrow will step down July 24 as CEO of Hamilton Memorial Hospital District in McLeansboro, Ill.

11. Justin Epperson, CFO of Hamilton Memorial Hospital District in McLeansboro, Ill., was named interim CEO.

12. Brian Dieter will retire in early August as president and CEO of Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

13. John Hennelly stepped down as CEO of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital on April 22.

14. Ben Armfield, CFO of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital, was named interim CEO.

April 16-22

1. Wesley Burks, MD, CEO of UNC Health and dean of UNC School of Medicine, will step down from his roles Sept. 1.

2. Kaitlan Baston, MD, was appointed interim CEO of University Hospital in Newark, N.J., effective May 3.

3. Rob Anderson was named CEO of Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center.

4. Jodi Coombs, BSN, RN, was appointed interim president and CEO of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

5. Robert Brooks will exit his role as interim CEO of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, supporting the leadership transition before leaving the organization.

6. Andy Munce, MSN, RN, was appointed president and CEO of Sanford Health’s Sioux Falls, S.D., region after serving in the role on an interim basis.

7. Robert Parker, who was appointed CEO of Columbus, Ga.-based St. Francis Emory Healthcare in March, stepped down from his role later that month for personal reasons.

8. Bill Little was named CEO of Columbus, Ga.-based St. Francis Emory Healthcare, effective April 21.

9. Brian Canfield stepped down as CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

10. Tim Tranor, DNP, RN, BSN, was named COO and interim CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

11. Misty Jones, MSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, effective June 9.

12. Hatch Smith Jr. resigned as CEO of Llano (Texas) Regional Hospital on April 15 for a new role.

April 10-15

1. Brett Kinman will resign as CEO of Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center, effective July 9.

2. Kerry Ashment was named CEO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo.

3. Gabe Bullaro was appointed CEO of HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, effective April 14.

4. Tony Esposito will step down as CEO of Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health, effective April 18.

5. Gerald Cayer will retire as CEO of Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System, effective Aug. 3, 2026.

6. Julie Freischlag, MD, will retire at the end of 2025 as CEO and chief academic officer of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, chief academic officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, and as executive vice president of health affairs at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

7. Cameron Howard was named CEO of Oviedo (Fla.) Medical Center, part of HCA Florida Healthcare.

8. Kim Needham was appointed CEO of Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Health System.

9. Kent LaCroix was named interim CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

April 2-9

1. John McDonald was appointed president and CEO of Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health, effective in June.

2. Victoria Hanson, PhD, was named regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., effective May 3.

3. Mitch Leckelt will retire June 1 after more than 11 years as CEO of UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming, Mich.

4. Tonya Darner, CEO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.), will assume an expanded role as market CEO for UP Health System-Marquette and UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming, Mich., effective June 1.

5. Timothy Dentry, president and CEO of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, plans to retire in 2025.

6. Richard Allen will retire June 30 as CEO of Erie, Pa.-based Warren General Hospital.

7. Dan Grolemund was named CEO of Erie, Pa.-based Warren General Hospital, effective July 1.

8. Hannah McRae, CFO of Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health, was appointed CEO.

9. Harry Wiggins was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Peterburg, Va.

10. Mallik Chowdary Yenigella was named CEO of Scenic Mountain Medical Center, a 146-bed acute care hospital in Big Spring, Texas.

11. Karen Pinsky was appointed permanent CEO of Penn Medicine’s Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Pa.

12. Charles Briscoe submitted his resignation as president and CEO of Warner Robins, Ga.-based Houston Healthcare.

13. Pierre Monice was appointed president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health, effective May 11.

14. Gina Melby was named CEO of Alan B. Miller Medical Center, a 156-bed acute care hospital slated to open in spring 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

15. Brad Griffin was named CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga.

16. Thomas Klemond, MD, was appointed interim CEO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare, effective April 11.

17. David Banks was named president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

18. Michelle Waller, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill.

March 26-April 2

1. Benjamin Hughes was named CEO of Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, effective June 2.

2. Sean Patterson was appointed CEO of Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. James Longabaugh, DO, will step down in mid-summer as CEO of Sabetha (Kan.) Community Hospital.

4. Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, was selected as the next CEO of New York City-based NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, effective Sept. 1.

5. Kathy Vancampen was named CEO and market president of Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg, Ky., and Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Ky., effective April 7.

6. Cecil Miller III was appointed president and CEO of UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, N.Y.

7. Drake Lamen, MD, will retire in mid-April after 18 years as president and CEO of UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, N.Y.

8. Bill Waechter was named market CEO of San Antonio-based Baptist Health System, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

9. Tina Eden, RN, was appointed CEO of Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, Iowa.

10. Marissa Kiefer, senior vice president and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, was named president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals, both in Cleveland, effective June 1.

11. Jennifer DeCubellis will step down May 10 as CEO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare System after five years in the role.

12. Reba Celsor, RN, was appointed CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Ky.

13. Kelly Haynie was named CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus in Gretna, La., effective June 1.

14. Stephen DelRossi resigned as CEO of Bishop, Calif.-based Northern Inyo Healthcare District.

15. Allison Partridge, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and COO of Bishop, Calif.-based Northern Inyo Healthcare District, was appointed acting CEO.

March 19-25

1. Russ Johnson plans to retire in August after having served as president and CEO of Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health since 2016.

2. Darlene Stromstad, president and CEO of Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System, plans to retire in late 2025.

3. Ed Curtis, CEO of Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health, plans to retire March 31.

4. Diana Richardson was appointed interim president and CEO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital and Holy Family Hospitals, effective April 14.

5. Dan Hernandez was named CEO of the Emerus WellSpan Health Market, part of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

6. Mary Jo Cagle, MD, will step down May 31 as president and CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health due to a serious family health matter.

March 12-19

1. Nathan Worley was appointed CEO of The Hospitals of Providence-Transmountain Campus in El Paso, Texas, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

2. Raymond Moreno, MD, was named chief executive of Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland and Providence Oregon’s west service area.

3. Felix “Drew” Bigby was appointed CEO of Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Fla., effective April 28.

4. Jim Heckert, CEO of Christus Southern New Mexico in Alamogordo, will retire March 31.

5. Dave Henry will retire April 1 as CEO of Havre-based Northern Montana Health Care.

6. Kevin Harada, MD, was named CEO of Northern Montana Health Care.

7. Neil Meltzer plans to retire as president and CEO of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health after more than 12 years in the role.

8. Cole Stockton was appointed CEO of Highpoint Health-Riverview in Carthage, Tenn., and Highpoint Health-Trousdale in Hartsville, Tenn.