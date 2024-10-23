Advocate taps Mercy exec

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health has tapped Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, CRNA, as its next chief nursing officer.

Dr. Rocchio will step into the position Nov. 11, leading more than 42,000 nurses across the 69 hospitals and 1,000 care locations that comprise Advocate Health. She will join the system from St. Louis-based Mercy, where she has served as senior vice president and chief nurse executive since October 2020. Prior to that, she was the chief nursing optimization officer at the 30-hospital system.

During her tenure at Mercy, Dr. Rocchio led numerous initiatives to enhance workflows through technology integration and data analytics. In 2022, the system rolled out an on-demand, gig-model app to allow employed nurses and other experienced nurses in the area to pick up shifts.

Dr. Rocchio succeeds Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, who is set to retire as CNO of Advocate Health in December. Dr. Kingston has spent more than 45 years in nursing.

Advocate Health was formed in 2022 through the merger of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.