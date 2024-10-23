Oregon hospital taps chief medical officer

Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center has appointed Alden Forrester, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

He will serve as both a hospitalist and chief medical officer, providing leadership in clinical activities, quality reporting and strategic planning, according to an Oct. 23 news release from the hospital. Dr. Forrester will work closely with the hospital's executive team and medical staff, including P.J. Keizer, MD, who is chief of staff.

Dr. Forrester brings 20 years of experience from Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital in Oregon.