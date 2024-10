MUSC Health has tapped Erik Summers, MD, as chief medical officer of its Charleston, S.C., division.

Dr. Summers previously spent nearly 15 years as CMO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he spearheaded efforts to enhance patient flow and improve capacity.

MUSC Health is an academic health system that operates 16 hospitals with approximately 2,700 beds across South Carolina. It is anchored by MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston.