Endeavor Health taps media exec as first chief development officer

Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health has appointed its first-ever chief development officer to lead a comprehensive philanthropic strategy across its nine-hospital system, which unites four Chicago-area health systems.

Lucy Kim assumed the role of CDO August 19. She brings extensive experience from her previous position as chief advancement officer at Chicago Public Media.

In her new role, Ms. Kim will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic philanthropic plan aimed at strengthening and expanding Endeavor Health's presence among a diverse donor base. She will also oversee the system's five local foundations.

Endeavor Health, which comprises NorthShore University HealthSystem, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Northwest Community Healthcare and Swedish Hospital, serves 1.3 million patients across Chicagoland.

Ms. Kim will report directly to Joe Dant, President of Endeavor Health's South Region and Institutes.