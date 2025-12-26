New York system names chief quality officer

Advertisement
By: Kristin Kuchno

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network appointed Carlton Rule, MD, as chief quality officer.

Dr. Rule will oversee systemwide quality programs, patient safety, performance improvement and regulatory compliance across all hospitals and clinics, according to a Nov. 6 Bassett Healthcare news release. 

He will also continue serving as vice president of medical affairs for Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., and the system’s critical access hospitals, including Cobleskill (N.Y.) Regional Hospital, Little Falls (N.Y.) Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, N.Y.

Dr. Rule has held leadership roles within the network for more than 20 years and has practiced family medicine for more than 30 years. He previously served as president and CEO of O’Connor Hospital and Tri-Town Regional Hospital in Sidney, N.Y., from 2014 to 2017, and was medical director of Bassett’s southern region health centers.

Bassett Healthcare Network operates 6 hospitals, as well as clinics, long-term care facilities and school-based health centers across Central New York.

RCM trend report: How leaders can protect revenue + adapt to disruption

Recommended Live Webinar on Feb 19, 2026 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • 10 notable COO moves in 2025

    Amid a rising complexity in the role, several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. saw COO moves in 2025,…

    By: Kristin Kuchno

  • AdventHealth's 75+ executive moves in 2025

    Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has made dozens of leadership appointments in 2025, spanning both individual hospitals and systemwide C-suite roles.…

    By: Kristin Kuchno
Advertisement