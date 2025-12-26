New York system names chief quality officer

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network appointed Carlton Rule, MD, as chief quality officer.

Dr. Rule will oversee systemwide quality programs, patient safety, performance improvement and regulatory compliance across all hospitals and clinics, according to a Nov. 6 Bassett Healthcare news release.

He will also continue serving as vice president of medical affairs for Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., and the system’s critical access hospitals, including Cobleskill (N.Y.) Regional Hospital, Little Falls (N.Y.) Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, N.Y.

Dr. Rule has held leadership roles within the network for more than 20 years and has practiced family medicine for more than 30 years. He previously served as president and CEO of O’Connor Hospital and Tri-Town Regional Hospital in Sidney, N.Y., from 2014 to 2017, and was medical director of Bassett’s southern region health centers.

Bassett Healthcare Network operates 6 hospitals, as well as clinics, long-term care facilities and school-based health centers across Central New York.