Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has made dozens of leadership appointments in 2025, spanning both individual hospitals and systemwide C-suite roles.

Among those tapped for systemwide roles are David Banks as CEO and Todd Goodman as CFO.

The leadership changes come as the health system expands its facilities, footprint and workforce through hospital projects, campus developments and the hiring of its 100,000th employee this year.

Here are the 76 AdventHealth executive moves Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 6:

1. Lana Vulicevic was named vice president of revenue cycle consumer operations at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

2. Austin Rodgers was appointed CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange (Ill.).

3. Zeah Schlisner was named CFO of AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky.

4. Paris Dukes was appointed chief people officer for AdventHealth’s Georgia market.

5. Patricia “Trish” Price, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for AdventHealth’s Georgia market.

6. David Goldman, DO, was named chief medical officer at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs (Fla.).

7. Taylor Bothwell was appointed COO of AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.).

8. Jillyan McKinney was named CEO of Florida Specialty Network, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

9. Jennifer Keehbauch, MD, was named chief education officer of the AdventHealth Central Florida Division.

10. Jennifer Ambs was appointed CFO of AdventHealth Orlando.

11. Rodrigo Torres, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at AdventHealth Winter Park.

12. Brad Hillmon was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Apopka.

13. Michael Mewhirter was appointed CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando.

14. Andrew Taylor was appointed chief strategy officer for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division.

15. Jason Porter, MD, was appointed vice president and chief patient safety and high reliability officer for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division.

16. Jessica Baird-Wertman was tapped to lead operations and strategy for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s primary care network.

17. Stephanie Rosentreter was named CFO of Merriam, Kan.-based AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

18. Todd Goodman was appointed CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

19. Nicholas Wells, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Calhoun, Ga.-based AdventHealth Gordon and Chatsworth, Ga.-based AdventHealth Murray.

20. Kenneth Zill was appointed CFO of Orange City, Fla.-based AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

21. Jennifer Swenson was named president and CEO of Killeen-based AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook.

22. Daniel Tryon was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) and AdventHealth Polk in Columbus, N.C.

23. Brandon Nudd was appointed president and CEO of Tavares, Fla.-based AdventHealth Waterman.

24. Chip Owens was named senior vice president and regional CFO for AdventHealth facilities in three Florida counties.

25. Carolyn Harraway-Smith, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Daytona Beach hospital.

26. Katrina Vargas Mesa, BSN, was appointed COO of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs (Fla.).

27. Kent Johnson was named CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

28. Ryan Gerds was appointed vice president of strategy and growth for the Northwest market within AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

29. Patty Jo Toor, MSN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer for care innovations within AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

30. Melissa Leonard, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.).

31. Chase Tikker was named CEO of AdventHealth Lake Nona (Fla.).

32. Latonya McCoy, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.).

33. Paul Adeogun was named COO of AdventHealth Minneola (Fla.).

34. Miles Bennett, DO, was named chief medical officer of AdventHealth Minneola (Fla.).

35. Liann Breyer was named CFO of AdventHealth Minneola (Fla.).

36. Bela Nand, MD, was appointed the first regional chief medical officer for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s mid-America region.

37. Craig Moore was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Kissimmee (Fla.).

38. Aimee Keller-Pickford was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden (Fla.).

39. Sheila Rankin was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.).

40. Abel Biri was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.), the flagship facility of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

41. Omayra Mansfield, MD, was appointed vice president and chief medical officer at AdventHealth Celebration in Kissimmee, Fla.

42. Max Baumgarder, DO, was named chief medical officer of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.).

43. Justin Birmele was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun, Ga., and AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

44. Mark Brady, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center.

45. Frank Vittimberga, MD, was appointed executive medical director of revenue cycle at AdventHealth.

46. Gordon Wesley was appointed chief strategy and clinical integration officer at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth.

47. Seleem Choudhury, DNP, RN, was appointed president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill.

48. Audrey Gregory, PhD, MSN, RN, was appointed senior executive vice president and CEO of AdventHealth’s multi-division delivery network.

49. Mairilise Pothin-Owen was appointed senior vice president and CFO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.), Orange City, Fla.-based AdventHealth Fish Memorial and Tavares, Fla.-based AdventHealth Waterman.

50. Joshua Champion was appointed COO of AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.).

51. Joe Perry was appointed CFO of AdventHealth Littleton (Colo.).

52. David Banks was appointed president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

53. Kristi Baker was appointed senior executive for AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Fla.

54. Tim Williams was appointed COO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.).

55. Alric Simmonds, MD, was appointed chief physician executive for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

56. Mark Murrill was appointed COO of AdventHealth Porter in Denver.

57. David Sinclair, MD, was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.).

58. Vanessa Bershad was appointed to a new role in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division: vice president of strategy and growth for the central market region.

59. Tracy Neally, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president of nursing workforce development and advancement for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

60. Jason Jones was appointed vice president of strategy and growth for AdventHealth Medical Group and non-acute in the Central Florida Division.

61. Danny Myers was named senior vice president of finance–strategic revenue for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

62. Elise MacCarroll-Wright was named president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale (Ill.).

63. Dave Tkachuck was appointed president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange (Ill.).

64. Kathleen Downey, DNP, RN, was promoted to vice president and chief nursing officer at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange.

65. Jennifer Grenier, DNP, RN, was appointed vice president and chief nursing officer at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.) hospital.

66. Zachary Dye was appointed CFO at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill.

67. Kandy Medlen, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president and chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Minneola (Fla.).

68. David Torres was named vice president and CFO of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.).

69. Robert Jepson was named COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), effective March 10.

70. Isaac Sendros, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga., will also serve as president and CEO of AdventHealth Georgia.

71. Khelsea Bauer was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.).

72. Rodney Allen II was named vice president and CFO of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center.

73. Teresa Noland, RN, BSN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center.

74. Eric Lunde was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Fla.

75. Michael Ciurea was named administrator of AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

76. Rob Purinton was appointed AdventHealth’s inaugural chief AI officer.