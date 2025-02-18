AdventHealth names Florida hospital CEO

Khelsea Bauer has been appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.), effective Feb. 23.

Ms. Bauer has been with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth for nearly a decade, serving as COO of AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.) since 2021, according to a Feb. 13 news release. In that role, she oversaw key initiatives, including more than $3 million worth of investments in campus improvements and new equipment.

She will report to Lorenzo Brown, president and CEO of AdventHealth's region covering west Volusia, north Lake and south Sumter counties.

Ms. Bauer succeeds Eric Lunde, who was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Fla., effective Feb. 9.

AdventHealth DeLand is a 170-bed hospital.