AdventHealth hospital taps chief medical officer as CEO

David Sinclair, MD, has been appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), effective March 10.

Dr. Sinclair will oversee the 362-bed hospital, which is undergoing an expansion to add more than 100 inpatient beds, according to a March 5 health system news release.

He has served as the hospital's chief medical officer since 2023. Under his leadership, the hospital achieved a 29% reduction in length of stay from 2023 through 2024, the release said.

Before joining Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth in 2020, Dr. Sinclair served as chief patient safety and quality officer at the University of Miami Health System.