AdventHealth taps strategic revenue leader

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has named Danny Myers senior vice president of finance – strategic revenue, according to a Feb. 4 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Myers takes on the new role after serving as senior vice president and senior finance officer for AdventHealth Central Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.

He said in his LinkedIn post that he is looking forward to the opportunity to do what he loves most, working with finance and revenue cycle teams.

"Looking forward to learning more about the complex worlds of Medicare, Medicaid and revenue cycle – finance connectivity," he said.





