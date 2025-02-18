AdventHealth expands Georgia hospital CEO's role

Isaac Sendros, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga., has been named president and CEO of AdventHealth Georgia.

Mr. Sendros will continue serving as CEO of AdventHealth Redmond, according to a Feb. 14 LinkedIn post from AdventHealth Georgia. He will also provide oversight to AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun, Ga., AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga., and AdventHealth Medical Group.

The Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system has expanded its Georgia presence in recent years, the post said, citing projects such as a 40,000-square-foot heart and vascular institute set to open in Rome in 2026.