UChicago Medicine AdventHealth reorganizes C-suite

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth has overhauled its senior leadership, appointing five executives, including separate CEOs for two hospitals.

The new structure includes separate CEOs and executive teams for UChicago Medicine AdventHealth's hospitals in Hinsdale and La Grange, Ill., which previously were managed by one CEO and executive team.

"This change will allow for more focused leadership to meet the critical needs of each community and the strategic growth of both hospitals," Monica Reed, MD, president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, said in a Jan. 9 news release.

Six things to know:

1. Elise MacCarroll-Wright, previously serving as corporate vice president of ancillary and support services for AdventHealth, has been named president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, effective Jan. 6.

2. Dave Tkachuck, former COO of AdventHealth's hospital in Daytona Beach, Fla., was appointed president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange, effective Jan. 6.

3. Kathleen Downey, DNP, RN, previously vice president of nursing operations for the Hinsdale and La Grange hospitals, has been promoted to vice president and chief nursing officer at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange. Ms. Downey assumed her new position Dec. 16.

4. Jennifer Grenier, DNP, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer at the health system's Bolingbrook (Ill.) hospital, effective Jan. 6. Ms. Grenier most recently served as associate chief nursing officer at Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill.

5. Zachary Dye, former associate vice president of finance for AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, will become CFO at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill., effective Jan. 13. Mr. Dye also has served as a hospital senior financial analyst, controller and market controller with AdventHealth in Florida.

6. University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth launched their joint venture in 2023, with UChicago Medicine having a controlling interest in four AdventHealth hospitals in Illinois.