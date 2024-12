UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks hospital in Glendale Heights, Ill., has named Zachary Dye CFO.

Mr. Dye has played key roles in major facility openings and expansions within Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, according to a Dec. 23 post on UChicago Medicine AdventHealth's LinkedIn page.

He is slated to begin his new role on Jan. 13.