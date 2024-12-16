AdventHealth Illinois hospital names CEO

Dave Tkachuck has been named president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange (Ill.), effective Jan. 6.

Mr. Tkachuck currently serves as COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), according to a Dec. 10 news release from Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. During his tenure, he has overseen a $220 million expansion project at the 362-bed hospital, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Before joining AdventHealth in 2020, Mr. Tkachuck served as vice president of operations and director of the home care services division at Adventist Health Portland (Ore.), the release said.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange is part of AdventHealth's Great Lakes region.