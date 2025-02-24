AdventHealth hospital names COO

Robert Jepson was appointed COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), effective March 10.

Mr. Jepson will join AdventHealth Daytona Beach from Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md., where he is COO, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach is part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

The hospital is currently undergoing a $220 million expansion project to add 104 inpatient beds, four new surgical suites, and more than 240,000 square feet to the facility. Construction began last summer and is expected to be completed in 2026.