AdventHealth Georgia hospital taps administrator

Kristin Kuchno -

Michael Ciurea has been named administrator of AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

Mr. Ciurea most recently served as director of operations at Adventhealth Celebration (Fla.), according to a Jan. 6 news release from Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

He previously served as director of operations at AdventHealth East Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.), where he played a key role in the Epic EMR transition and led major construction projects, the release said.

AdventHealth Murray is a 42-bed acute care hospital, according to its website.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles