AdventHealth Georgia hospital taps administrator

Michael Ciurea has been named administrator of AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

Mr. Ciurea most recently served as director of operations at Adventhealth Celebration (Fla.), according to a Jan. 6 news release from Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

He previously served as director of operations at AdventHealth East Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.), where he played a key role in the Epic EMR transition and led major construction projects, the release said.

AdventHealth Murray is a 42-bed acute care hospital, according to its website.