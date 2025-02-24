AdventHealth taps 6 division leaders

AdventHealth has appointed six new leaders in its Central Florida Division.

The Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system shared the following changes with Becker's on Feb. 24:

1. Vanessa Bershad was appointed vice president of strategy and growth for the central market region. Ms. Bershad previously served as executive director of strategy for the central market.

2. Kandy Medlen, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president and chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Minneola. Ms. Medlen previously served as executive director of nursing at AdventHealth Orlando.

3. Jason Jones was appointed vice president of strategy and growth for AdventHealth Medical Group and non-acute in the central Florida division. Mr. Jones previously served as COO for Orlando, Fla.-based InnovaCare.

4. Tracy Neally, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president of nursing workforce development and advancement for the central Florida division. Ms. Neally previously served as executive director of nursing of strategic resources for the same division.

5. Andrew Taylor was appointed vice president of strategic transactions for AHMG in the central Florida division. He joins AdventHealth after serving in roles within Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

6. David Torres was appointed vice president and CFO for AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.). Mr. Torres previously served as CFO of AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.).