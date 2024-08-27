HCA Texas hospital names chief nursing officer

Brandi Stegall, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer at Medical City Fort Worth, a 378-bed acute care hospital in Texas.

The hospital is part of Medical City Healthcare, HCA Healthcare's North Texas division, which includes 21 hospitals, as well as a network of freestanding emergency departments and ambulatory surgery centers. HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.

Ms. Stegall has spent nearly two decades in leadership roles at Medical City Healthcare. Most recently, she was the CNO at Medical City Denton in Texas.