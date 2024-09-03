City of Hope taps Optum exec as new digital chief

Simon Nazarian has been named executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer of Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

Mr. Nazarian served the past four years as CIO at Optum. He has also worked in IT leadership roles at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Toyota.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Simon to City of Hope to propel our mission forward," City of Hope CEO Robert Stone said in a Sept. 3 statement. "His deep experience will help our teams harness the power of technological innovation to develop new solutions and accelerate our ability to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes."

Mr. Nazarian starts Sept. 9 and reports to Mr. Stone. He will lead the cancer center's overall technology strategy, focusing on digital, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.