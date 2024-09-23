Dignity Health hospital names new CEO

Erica Carbajal -

Steven Foster has been appointed the next president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital. 

Mr. Foster previously served as president and CEO of St. Luke's Health Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital and Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas; both are part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. CommonSpirit is the parent company of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Prior to joining CommonSpirit in 2016, he served in executive positions within Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to a Sept. 17 news release from Dignity Health. 

Mr. Foster succeeds Tina Johnson, MD, as the head of Mercy General Hospital. She was promoted to president of Dignity Health's Sacramento market in April. 

