Dignity Health hospital names new CEO

Steven Foster has been appointed the next president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital.

Mr. Foster previously served as president and CEO of St. Luke's Health Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital and Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas; both are part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. CommonSpirit is the parent company of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Prior to joining CommonSpirit in 2016, he served in executive positions within Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to a Sept. 17 news release from Dignity Health.

Mr. Foster succeeds Tina Johnson, MD, as the head of Mercy General Hospital. She was promoted to president of Dignity Health's Sacramento market in April.