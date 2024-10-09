Eli Lilly snags chief AI officer from Mount Sinai

Eli Lilly & Co. named its inaugural chief AI officer, who joins the company from Mount Sinai Health System.

Thomas Fuchs was appointed to the newly created role Oct. 8, having worked at the New York City-based health system since 2020. He had served as chair and dean of artificial intelligence and human health and director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health. He previously held positions at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NASA, and founded Paige, an AI cancer care startup that has raised $125 million.

"Lilly is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, and I'm tremendously excited to join this talented team at such a pivotal time in technological advancement,” Mr. Fuchs said in a statement. "Throughout my career, I have focused on leveraging technology to help patients and enhance human health. Joining Lilly will allow me to expand this mission worldwide on an amazing scale"

He told Becker's in 2023 that healthcare is just "scratching the surface with what's possible with generative AI and large language models."