9 notable CMO, CNO moves in 2025

Some of the nation’s largest health systems appointed new leaders to oversee nursing services and medical operations in 2025.
Here are nine chief medical and nursing officer appointments and transitions Becker’s has covered in 2025:
- New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian appointed Julia Iyasere, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical officer, effective Jan. 22.
- Mark Smith, MD, was named chief medical officer of East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care, effective Feb. 1.
- Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai named Ravi Thadhani, MD, executive vice president of clinical affairs and chief medical officer for the system and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He succeeds Richard Riggs, MD, who is leaving at the end of the year for other opportunities.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City selected Cardinale Smith, MD, PhD, to serve as inaugural chief medical officer.
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger appointed Jason Mitchell, MD, as executive vice president and chief medical officer.
- Deana Sievert, DNP, RN, joined Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center as chief nursing officer.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health named Launette Woolforde, EdD, DNP, as its next executive vice president and chief nursing officer. Dr. Woolforde succeeds Maureen White, RN, who is retiring after a 50-year career at Northwell, including two decades as chief nurse.
- St. Louis-based Ascension named Rob Rose, DNP, RN, as its next senior vice president and chief nursing officer. He succeeds Maureen Chadwick, PhD, MSN, RN, who retired in June after three years in the role.
- Sharon Smyth, DNP, RN, became CNO of The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.