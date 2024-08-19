Microsoft partnership unveils largest-ever AI cancer diagnosis model

In partnership with Microsoft, biotechnology company Paige has created the largest AI model for cancer diagnosis to date.

The newest models, called Virchow2 and Virchow2G, were built on three million pathology slides from more than 40 different tissue types, according to an Aug. 8 news release from Paige.



The pathology slides were collected from 800 labs across 45 countries. The models, intended to help pathologists identify and diagnose cancer, were trained on data from more than 225,000 patients to "encompass a broad spectrum of gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions," the release said.



"We are not only expanding capabilities, increasing accuracy, and reducing time in the cancer diagnosis process, but also pushing the boundaries of what’s possible," Razik Yousfi, senior vice president of technology at Paige, said in the release.