Alabama system names interim chief medical officer

Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health has appointed Walter Young, MD, as interim chief medical officer.

Dr. Young practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the region for nearly four decades before retiring from clinical care in 2023. He previously served as president of Southeast Health’s medical staff and spent nearly 20 years on the Houston County Health Care Authority, according to a Dec. 29 news release.

In his interim role, Dr. Young will lead efforts related to clinical quality, patient safety and medical staff coordination.

Southeast Health operates a 420-bed medical center and serves communities across southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.