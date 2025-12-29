Several large health systems across the country have made multiple changes to their C-suite teams in 2025 through the creation of new roles and strategic leadership shifts as part of succession planning. Many also underwent CEO transitions.

Below are the health systems that have announced four or more changes to their C-suite teams in 2025, not including hospital, regional, or vice president-level leaders:

Note: This list is based on Becker’s reporting and is not exhaustive. This page was updated on Dec. 29.

BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

Kate Sawa was named the inaugural chief philanthropy officer.

Patrick Brown, MD, was appointed vice president and chief medical information officer.

Philip Karp was named vice president and chief technology officer.

C. Todd Jones‘ role was expanded to include chief strategy officer, in addition to chief ambulatory services officer.

Kriel Ramcharitar, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer for value-based care.

Keri Eisenbeis was promoted to chief of staff and chief communications and marketing officer.

Nikki Daily was promoted to chief team resources officer.

Kimberly Guy was named COO.

Lou Galdieri was appointed chief administrative officer.

Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.)

Abdul Al Hamamsy was appointed vice president and chief risk officer.

Scott Lichtenberger, MD, was named COO.

Kathleen Healy was appointed chief legal officer.

Clara Guixa was appointed CIO and digital officer.

Children’s Mercy (Kansas City, Mo.)

Michelle Wimes was appointed chief people officer.

Dave Henriksen was tapped as the inaugural executive vice president and chief transformation officer.

Steven Leeder, PharmD, PhD, was appointed executive vice president and chief scientific officer.

Stephanie Meyer, RN, chief nursing officer, was promoted to executive vice president, chief nursing executive and COO for inpatient operations.

Tomi Pastinen, MD, PhD, was appointed vice president and associate chief medical officer for clinical and research integration.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Laura Fultz was named chief digital information officer.

David Russell was appointed chief strategy officer of Emory Healthcare and Woodruff Health Sciences.

Oscar Marroquin, MD, was appointed chief administrative and operating officer.

Joon Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, expanded his role to become executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare board of directors.

Molly Biwer was named chief marketing officer.

Memorial Health (Springfield, Ill.)

Dolan Dalpoas was appointed senior vice president and chief community impact and philanthropy officer.

Zach Dinardo was appointed chief legal officer.

Ted Clark, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Suresh Krishnan was appointed CIO.

Drew Early was appointed inaugural COO.

Ed Curtis, CEO, retired March 31 and was succeeded by Mandy Eaton, PhD.

PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.)

Mark Korth was appointed chief transformation and integration officer.

Liz Dunne, president and CEO, will retire after a decade with the organization. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Sarah Ness will succeed her, effective Jan. 3.

Richard “Ric” Magnuson was appointed interim executive vice president and CFO.

Julie Eastman was appointed CIO.

Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

Mumtaz Darbar was appointed executive vice president and chief transformation officer.

Dennis Sutterfield was named senior vice president and CIO.

Tracy Moyer was appointed executive vice president and CFO.

Kyle Snyder was appointed president and COO.

Michael Kupferman, MD, was appointed CEO.

Temple Health (Philadelphia)

Michael Young, CEO, will retire Jan. 2 and be succeeded by Abhi Rastogi.

Stefanie Murphy was appointed senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

Lauren Gordon was appointed senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

John Ryan, executive vice president and general counsel, had his role expanded to include chief administrative officer.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

Ashley Zinn was appointed senior vice president and chief people officer.

Keith Smith was appointed chief legal officer.

R. Hal Baker, MD, longtime CIO, retired. Alexander Petron, DO, was named interim CIO.

Donna Fortson was appointed senior vice president and chief revenue officer.