WellSpan names new chief nurse

Patricia Donley, DNP, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing executive for WellSpan Health in York, Pa.

Dr. Donley has served in a variety of progressive leadership roles since joining WellSpan more than 30 years ago, according to a March 11 news release. Most recently, she served as a hospital president and system vice president.

In her new role, Dr. Donley will oversee nursing operations and strategy across the nine-hospital system. She will report to Kasey Paulus, RN, who was recently promoted to executive vice president and COO. Ms. Paulus previously served as CNO.