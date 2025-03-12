WellSpan names new chief nurse

Erica Carbajal -

Patricia Donley, DNP, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing executive for WellSpan Health in York, Pa. 

Dr. Donley has served in a variety of progressive leadership roles since joining WellSpan more than 30 years ago, according to a March 11 news release. Most recently, she served as a hospital president and system vice president. 

In her new role, Dr. Donley will oversee nursing operations and strategy across the nine-hospital system. She will report to Kasey Paulus, RN, who was recently promoted to executive vice president and COO. Ms. Paulus previously served as CNO.

