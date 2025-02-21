Children's Mercy names 4 new C-suite leaders

Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) has promoted four leaders to C-suite roles as part of its efforts to expand its regional presence and enhance clinical care, according to a Feb. 20 news release.
The leadership changes come weeks after President and CEO Alejandro Quiroga, MD, took the helm on Jan. 2.
Here are the new appointments:
- Amy Fallon, PhD, was appointed president of regional operations. She previously served as vice president and chief administrative officer for Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas and has played a key role in expanding the system's presence in Kansas.
- Steven Leeder, PharmD, PhD, was named executive vice president and chief scientific officer. He previously served as interim leader of the Children's Mercy Research Institute and will focus on innovation and excellence in scientific research in his new role.
- Stephanie Meyer, RN, chief nursing officer, was promoted to executive vice president, chief nursing executive and COO for inpatient operations. She has been with Children's Mercy for 26 years and previously served as vice president of patient care operations.
- Tomi Pastinen, MD, PhD, was appointed vice president and associate chief medical officer for clinical and research integration. He has served as division director of genomic medicine for the past seven years.