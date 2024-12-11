Children's Mercy names new CEO

Alejandro Quiroga, MD, has been appointed president and CEO of Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.), effective Jan. 2.

Paul Kempinski will remain with Children's Mercy through January to support the transition, according to a Dec. 11 news release from the health system. Mr. Kempinski previously shared plans to retire after leading the organization since 2018.

Dr. Quiroga has served as president of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health West since 2023, overseeing 10 hospitals and more than 120 ambulatory sites. During his tenure, he improved patient experience and bolstered employee retention, the release said.

Dr. Quiroga previously served as Corewell Health's chief medical officer for ambulatory and population health.