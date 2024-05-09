Children's Mercy CEO to retire

Paul Kempinski plans to retire as president and CEO of Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) after more than 40 years in healthcare leadership.

Mr. Kempinski has helmed Children's Mercy since November 2018.

"Under Paul’s leadership, our central focus on providing world-class care to children has remained steadfast," Bill Krueger, chairman of the Children's Mercy board, said in a May 9 news release. "Paul led our organization through the pandemic, launched the Berry Institute with a vision of developing high performing leaders from within Children’s Mercy and advanced our research strategy. He pushed our organization to new heights and maintained an unwavering focus on providing extraordinary care to every child we serve."

Before joining Children's Mercy, Mr. Kempinski served as president of Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del. He also served as enterprise vice president for the Nemours Children's Health System.

Mr. Kempinski will remain at the helm of Children's Mercy until the naming and onboarding of the next leader, according to the release.





