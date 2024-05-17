Ohio community hospital temporarily shuts down

Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital said it will temporarily suspend operations starting May 19.

In a May 17 Facebook post, the hospital said, "We are pursuing all avenues to restore operations and keep services available in the community."

In January, the hospital's CEO, Roy Davis, said Community Memorial needed $5 million to return to normal after a series of financial challenges. Mr. Davis said he would meet with U.S. congressional representatives and offices overseeing Medicare, Medicaid and health services in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18 to inquire about assistance.

The financial difficulties stemmed from an electronic medical records conversion "disaster" in 2021 that caused Community Memorial to lose six months of revenue, according to ABC affiliate WANE reported May 17.

