CommonSpirit taps new regional chief strategy officer

Audre Bagnall was tapped as chief strategy officer of CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region in Centennial, Colo., effective June 17.

CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit.

In her new role, Ms. Bagnall will provide strategic guidance, direction and leadership while "translating corporate strategy into region-specific action," according to a CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region May 17 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Bagnall will work with the regional president, other market presidents, and Sheri Shaipro, senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer of CommonSpirit.













