Penn State Health flagship hospital pauses 2nd transplant program

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center has temporarily paused its kidney transplant program for two weeks after meetings with UNOS.

The decision comes after Hershey-based Penn State Health also voluntarily paused the hospital's liver transplant program in late April.

"We are taking this action while we work with UNOS to review the current organizational structure of our liver and kidney programs," a spokesperson for Penn State Health said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The health system is notifying patients on its kidney transplant list of the pause and will provide aid to those who want to switch to other programs or co-list with another program.

Heart, stem cell and bone marrow transplant programs at Penn State Health will remain operational.

"Penn State Health will continue providing post-transplant care for patients who have already received a kidney or liver transplant at Penn State Health," the statement said. "We continue to work closely with UNOS during this review process, keeping in mind that patients' needs and safety are our first priority."







