Emory Healthcare nabs Mayo Clinic marketing leader

Molly Biwer has been named chief marketing officer of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

Ms. Biwer starts in her new role March 3. She most recently served as chair and senior vice president of marketing, brand strategy, creative studio and strategic partnerships at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. She has also worked as chief communications officer at Hallmark Cards and investment manager Carlson.

"Molly brings a wealth of experience creating and delivering marketing strategies that elevate organizational brand and increase patient engagement, and we are excited she is joining the Emory Healthcare team," Emory Healthcare CEO Joon Lee, MD, said in a Feb. 19 news release. "She is a charismatic, creative leader, and I am confident she will help enhance Emory Healthcare's position as a premier healthcare system."