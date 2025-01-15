Florida system names 3 C-suite leaders

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare has appointed a new C-suite leader and updated the roles and titles of two others.

Nikki Daily was promoted to chief team resources officer, effective March 1, according to a Jan. 15 health system news release. Ms. Daily joined BayCare in 1998 and most recently served as vice president for total rewards. She will succeed Kyle Barr, who is retiring in February.

The system's co-COOs will assume new titles following the April retirement of Chief Administrative Officer Tim Thompson.

Lou Galdieri was named chief administrative officer, effective March 30. Mr. Galdieri joined BayCare in 2000 as a nurse recruiter and was appointed co-COO in 2022. In his new role, he will oversee behavioral health, clinical institutes, construction, supply chain and innovation, the release said.

Kimberly Guy was named COO, effective March 30. Ms. Guy, also named co-COO in 2022, previously served as president of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., and as market leader for Hillsborough County, east Pasco and Bartow. She will now oversee operations for all 16 BayCare hospitals as well as the construction of BayCare Hospital Manatee in Manatee County, Fla., slated to open in 2028.