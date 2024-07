Salem, Va.-based Lewis-Gale Medical Center has named Chase Walters assistant chief financial officer, according to a July 22 post on his LinkedIn page.

Lewis-Gale Medical Center is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Walters joins Lewis-Gale from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, where he served as a finance manager for Southside Medical Center in Petersburg, Va., and Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia, according to his LinkedIn page.