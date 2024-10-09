Mississippi system CEO resigns

Andy Woodard, president and CEO of Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest Health, has resigned.

Mr. Woodard will stay with the system for the next 30 days to contribute to a smooth transition, according to an Oct. 9 news release shared with Becker's.

The decision to step down was solely Mr. Woodard's, the release said.

Mr. Woodard has been with the system for 23 years, taking the helm as CEO in January 2019. He previously served as CFO, director of finance and revenue cycle manager.

Forrest Health includes its flagship facility, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Miss., and six other hospitals.