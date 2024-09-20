Intermountain chief quality officer exits

Heidi Wald, MD, departed from her role as Intermountain Health's chief quality and safety officer Sept. 13, the system confirmed to Becker's.

Dr. Wald assumed the position in August 2022 after serving in the same role at Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, with which Intermountain had merged in 2022.

In a LinkedIn post, Dr. Wald said she is "taking a sabbatical to restore some balance to my life and to reflect on this journey."

"Each day for the last 6.5 years, I have gone to work to improve the safety, quality, experience and equity of the care delivered to patients in Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Nevada," she said. "I am deeply grateful I have had the opportunity to learn and grow in this role — and to work with so many dedicated and talented health professionals in 'helping people live the healthiest lives possible.' A special shout-out to our phenomenal Clinical Excellence team."

During her tenure, she led an effort that prevented 38 central line-associated bloodstream infections at one hospital. In early 2024, she told Becker's she was centering equity in the clinical enterprise.

An Intermountain spokesperson told Becker's the Salt Lake City-based health system is searching for her replacement.