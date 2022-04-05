Intermountain, SCL Health form 33-hospital system

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health have completed their merger after the Colorado attorney general's office signed off on the deal March 31.

The combined system, named Intermountain Healthcare, has more than 58,000 employees and operates 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states. The nonprofit system also provides health insurance to about 1 million people.

Intermountain President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, will serve as president and CEO of the merged system, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City. SCL Health's Catholic hospitals will retain their names and continue operating according to existing practices.

A review conducted by the Colorado Department of Law found the transaction would not materially change SCL Health's charitable mission.

"While there will be changes to the corporate governance of SCL Health post-merger, the Colorado hospitals will effectively operate the same as they had pre-merger with no material change to their charitable purposes," the Colorado Department of Law said.

Intermountain and SCL Health agreed that the merger will not result in layoffs or downsizing. The health systems said there is no intention to move, close or consolidate clinical facilities because of the merger.

The organizations completed the transaction less than a year after entering into negotiations. Intermountain and SCL signed a letter of intent to merge in September and entered into a definitive agreement in December.