Intermountain, SCL Health to merge into 33-hospital system

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health have signed a letter of intent to merge, the organizations announced Sept. 16.

The combined system will have more than 58,000 employees, operate 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states and provide health insurance to about 1 million people.

"We're excited to merge with SCL Health to usher in a new frontier for the health of communities throughout the Intermountain West and beyond," Intermountain President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, said in a news release. "American healthcare needs to accelerate the evolution toward population health and value, and this merger will swiftly advance that cause across a broader geography."

Dr. Harrison will serve as president and CEO of the merged system, which will be headquartered in Salt Lake City. SCL President and CEO Lydia Jumonville will remain in her current role during the integration process and serve as a board member of a new combined board.

"SCL Health and Intermountain are pursuing our merger from positions of strength," Ms. Jumonville said in a news release. "We are two individually strong health systems that are seeking to increase care quality, accessibility, and affordability."

Under the letter of intent, the combined organization will be named Intermountain Healthcare, but SCL Health's Catholic hospitals will retain their names and continue to operate according to existing practices.

The organizations said they intend to finalize a definitive agreement by the end of this year. The merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in early 2022.