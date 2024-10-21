Baxter aims to import 18K tons of product: 6 IV shortage updates

Baxter International is responding to critical IV supply shortages affecting patients after Hurricane Helene disrupted its North Cove manufacturing facility, which produces 60% of the U.S. IV fluid market's supply.
With the situation growing urgent, Baxter is importing 18,000 tons of essential products to alleviate these shortages by the end of the year, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the company.
Here are five more IV shortage updates:
- Baxter has made significant strides in recovery, restoring utilities and IT systems at the site. Over 25,000 employees are back to work, supported by additional contractors for site cleanup and recovery. A support center has also been established to provide essential supplies to affected staff.
- In coordination with the FDA, Baxter has activated seven manufacturing plants worldwide to boost production. Initial shipments from Spain and Mexico are en route to the U.S., with emergency imports approved from several international sites in Canada, China, Ireland and the U.K.
- The impact of the Baxter plant closure led CVS to close its Coram infusion pharmacy division and instruct parenteral patients to seek new providers. The disruption left approximately 25,000 patients in the U.S. who rely on IV solutions in precarious situations.
- As the FDA declared a shortage of peritoneal dialysis fluids, Baxter is prioritizing hospital patients over home infusion needs. The company aims to restore 90-100% allocation levels for critical IV solutions by the end of 2024, while ensuring current PD patients receive the supplies they require. Reports indicate that patients are now expecting only 50-90% of the PD fluids they normally receive.
- Baxter is actively partnering with the kidney care community to conserve PD solution supplies and manage current patient needs.