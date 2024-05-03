California hospital dismisses CEO

The board for John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., has dismissed the CEO after less than five months on the job, the Mariposa Gazette reported May 2.

Board members voted to dismiss Michael Zimmerman during a meeting on April 24, according to the newspaper. It also voted to appoint Pat Ryan of consulting firm Force 10 Partners, who most recently served as CEO of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif., as interim CEO.

Michael Zimmerman took the helm of John C. Fremont in December. He was the first permanent CEO since Matt Matthiessen went on medical leave in January 2023. Last year, the hospital saw three interim CEOs, and CFO Mark Foote resigned after five days on the job. Diahann Barrera currently serves as CFO.

"We acknowledge the community's concern following the recent change in our executive leadership," a hospital statement shared with Becker's said. "While we maintain confidentiality on personnel issues, we assure you that this decision [regarding Mr. Zimmerman] was made with the district's best financial and operational interests in mind."

The statement also said the hospital is strengthening its financial oversight and auditing processes; implementing robust governance measures; increasing board involvement in daily operations; and is committed to transparency and maintaining the trust of individuals it serves.







