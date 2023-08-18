California hospital sees 3 interim CEOs in 2023

John C. Fremont Healthcare District, based in Mariposa, Calif., has had a difficult time retaining leaders in 2023.

In January, the hospital's CEO, Matt Matthiessen, went on medical leave, and COO Lynn Buskill temporarily took the helm.

Under Ms. Buskill, the hospital's new CFO, Mark Foote, resigned after five days on the job. He said the commute was too long.

As summer wore on, Ms. Buskill denied a contract extension, leading the hospital's board to call a special meeting July 31. Nanette Wardle, its emergency and disaster preparedness coordinator, was named interim CEO for two days, according to the Mariposa Gazette. Then, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Hoyle, DNP, RN, was promoted to the helm.

Dr. Hoyle is still serving as interim CEO, a member of the hospital's administrative department confirmed to Becker's on Aug. 18. However, on Aug. 10, another special board meeting was called to discuss the role. The details of that meeting have not yet been released to the public.

Becker's has reached out to the hospital's media spokesperson and board member Joseph Rogers, MD. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.