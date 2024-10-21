Police shoot armed man at Kentucky hospital

A police officer shot and injured an armed man at Elizabethtown, Ky.-based Baptist Health Hardin hospital on Oct. 19, Fox affiliate WDRB reported.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 300-bed hospital around 5 a.m. The suspect fired multiple shots with a handgun near the emergency department, though no patient, staff or visitors were injured, said police. The hospital's unarmed security guards handled the suspect until police arrived, according to NBC affiliate WAVE.

"I want to commend the efforts of Baptist Health Hardin security staff, they contacted an armed gunman unarmed and we're really proud of them for the job they did," a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department, told WDRB. "We're also very proud of our officers for the response."

Upon encountering the suspect, an officer fired at the man, striking him. He was airlifted to UofL Hospital in Louisville, Ky., for treatment and is in critical but stable condition, according to CBS affiliate WLKY.

"Our top priority is the safety of our patients, employees and all who walk through our doors." Baptist Health Hardin said in an Oct. 21 statement to Becker's. "We wish to thank our staff and security team for their efforts and commitment to safety, and special thanks to the Elizabethtown Police Department for their quick response and professionalism during this incident."

The Kentucky State Police said it is investigating the incident.