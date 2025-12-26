Reclaiming Time for What Matters Most: How Clinical Efficiency Drives Better Care and Happier Providers

Healthcare has always been about people and the connection between provider and patient. Yet too often, that connection gets buried by administrative burden and technological roadblocks. At NextGen Healthcare, we believe clinical efficiency isn’t just about reducing clicks—it’s about saving time, minimizing cognitive load, and ultimately improving care.



Too Much Time on the Screen



Across the industry, providers report spending nearly twice as much time in the EHR as they do face-to-face with patients. That imbalance leads to burnout, frustration, and inefficiency, creating ripple effects across staff morale, revenue, and care quality.



When we talk to our clients, the story is clear: clinicians need technology that works the way they do. They want intuitive and intelligent technology that’s integrated directly into real-world workflows.



More Time, More Patients, Less Cognitive Load



With NextGen Healthcare’s clinical efficiency capabilities, including streamlined charting, AI-driven note summarization, and configurable workflows, our clients are seeing measurable impact:

Up to 2.5 hours saved per clinician per day

8–10 additional patients seen per day

Significant reduction in cognitive load and after-hours charting

Those outcomes reflect real provider impact. More time with patients, less time documenting, and more energy left at the end of the day.



Technology That Works the Way Clinicians and Staff Do



Clinical efficiency isn’t achieved through one feature or function. It’s the result of designing a platform around the clinician and staff experience—from intelligent automation to thoughtful UX.



We continuously collaborate with our providers and staff to understand what slows them down and where technology can step in to lift the load. From a strictly clinician perspective, the goal isn’t to replace clinical judgment but to support it, using data and innovation to streamline care delivery and make it more intuitive and human.



A Truly Connected Practice of the Future



When clinicians regain time and focus, practices thrive. Improved productivity supports financial health. Reduced burnout drives retention. And ultimately, patients receive better, more personal care

Clinical efficiency is one of our 7 Levers of Efficiency—a framework designed to help practices operate smarter, not harder. The 7 Levers focus on giving clinicians the time and mental clarity they need to focus on patients, rather than technology. In our journey toward whole-practice efficiency and improved outcomes, its impact is foundational. Because when we empower clinicians, everything else follows.