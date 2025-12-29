Minnesota hospital worker dies after patient attack

A security guard at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center has died after being assaulted by a patient on Dec. 25, according to the Wyoming Police Department.



While working on Christmas Day, Andrea Merrell was reportedly attacked by a patient who was trying to run from the emergency department after being placed on a hold at the Wyoming, Minn.-based hospital, police said.



When officers arrived at the facility, they encountered the suspect, Jonathan Winch, in the parking lot. Police said he was “non-compliant and physically resisted the officer during a prolonged engagement before being detained.” Mr. Winch reportedly attacked Ms. Merrell before police arrived.

On Dec. 27, police announced Ms. Merrell died from injuries sustained during the attack.



Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview shared condolences in a Dec. 28 statement.



“Andrea was a valued member of our security team. Our hearts are with her loved ones and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. We are focused on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the resources they need.



“We continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate. Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Wyoming Police Department.”

Mr. Winch is in custody at Chisago County Jail and is awaiting formal charges, according to police.



This marks the second deadly attack on a hospital worker by a patient in December. On Dec. 4, a social worker at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was fatally stabbed by a patient who allegedly brought a concealed knife onto the campus. The incident prompted new security measures at the hospital, including weapons-detection systems and increased law enforcement presence.