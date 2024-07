276 hospitals with 1 star from CMS

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 31, assigning one star to 276 hospitals.

Every year, CMS assigns star ratings to U.S. hospitals based on 46 hospital quality measures, which are divided into five categories: mortality, safety, patient experience, readmission rates, and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2019 to March 2023, depending on the measure.

This year, 29 more hospitals received one star than last year.

The following hospitals received a one-star rating from CMS, as listed by the Hospital Compare website. They are listed by state; Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are also included. To view a list of CMS' five-star hospitals, click here.

Note: Asterisks indicate footnotes CMS included about the organization's data, which are summarized below.

Alabama

North Alabama Medical Center (Florence)

Mizell Memorial Hospital (Opp)

DCH Regional Medical Center (Tuscaloosa)

Evergreen Medical Center

Alaska

Central Peninsula General Hospital (Soldotna)

Arizona

Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Havasu Regional Medical Center (Lake Havasu City)

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix)

Abrazo West Campus (Goodyear)

Valley View Medical Center (Fort Mohave)

VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System (Tucson)

Arkansas

St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro)

Baxter Regional Medical Center (Mountain Home)

Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

California

Oroville Hospital

El Centro Regional Medical Center

Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Saint Agnes Medical Center (Fresno)

Adventist Health Hanford

Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)

Watsonville Community Hospital

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (Colton)

Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville)

AHMC Seton Medical Center (Daly City)

St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)

Kern Medical Center (Bakersfield)

Highland Hospital (Oakland)

Lac/Harbor-UCLA Med Center (Torrance)

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)

Hemet Global Medical Center

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Sacramento*

Doctors Medical Center (Modesto)

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)

UCI Health-Los Alamitos

San Dimas Community Hospital

Garfield Medical Center (Monterey Park)

Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)

Orange County Global Medical Center (Santa Ana)

Shasta Regional Medical Center (Redding)

Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta

College Medical Center (Long Beach)

Fairchild Medical Center (Yreka)

Colorado

San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center (Alamosa)

District of Columbia

George Washington University Hospital

Howard University Hospital

Florida

Halifax Health Medical Center (Daytona Beach)

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Steward North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital (St. Petersburg)

Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (Sebring)

Steward Hialeah Hospital

Tampa General Hospital Brooksville

Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

AdventHealth Lake Wales

Bay Pines VA Medical Center

AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital (Miami)

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Steward Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)

Marion Community Hospital (Ocala)

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

HCA Florida Putnam Hospital (Palatka)

HCA Florida Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce)

Tampa General Hospital Crystal River (Crystal River)

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie)

Wellington Regional Medical Center

Keralty Hospital (Miami)

Physicians Regional Medical Center-Pine Ridge (Naples)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (West Palm Beach)

St. Mary's Medical Center (West Palm Beach)

The Villages Regional Hospital

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

Georgia

Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica

Candler Hospital (Savannah)

Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus

Wellstar Spalding Medical Center (Griffin)

Memorial University Medical Center (Savannah)

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus)

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center (Macon)

Navicent Health Baldwin (Milledgeville)

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia)

Hawaii

Kona Community Hospital (Kealakekua)

Idaho

Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)

Illinois

Herrin Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center (Chicago)

West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park)

Saint Francis Medical Center (Peoria)

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)

Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center (Danville)

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)

Gateway Regional Medical Center (Granite City)

Holy Cross Hospital (Chicago)

Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)

Humboldt Park Health (Chicago)

Community First Medical Center (Chicago)

Indiana

Methodist Hospitals Inc (Gary)

Dukes Memorial Hospital (Peru)

Iowa

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center (Sioux City)

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

Kansas

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Kentucky

Murray-Calloway County Hospital

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

Pikeville Medical Center

Jennie Stuart Medical Center (Hopkinsville)

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center (Paintsville)

Monroe County Medical Center (Tompkinsville)

Rockcastle County Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Kentucky River Medical Center (Jackson)

University of Louisville Hospital

Breckinridge Memorial Hospital (Hardinsburg)

Louisiana

Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics (Lafayette)

Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital (Alexandria)

Ochsner American Legion Hospital (Jennings)

Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe)

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (Shreveport)

Maine

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital (Ellsworth)

Massachusetts

Morton Hospital (Taunton)

Baystate Medical Center (Springfield)

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital-Dearborn

Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Harper University Hospital (Detroit)

Beaumont Hospital-Wayne

McLaren Oakland (Pontiac)

McLaren Port Huron

Detroit Receiving Hospital

Mississippi

Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)

Delta Health System-The Medical Center (Greenville)

Southwest MS Regional Medical Center (McComb)

Greenwood Leflore Hospital

Singing River Gulfport (Gulfport)

Merit Health River Oaks (Flowood)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto (Southaven)

Missouri

Mercy Hospital Joplin

Cameron Regional Medical Center

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Mercy Hospital Southeast (Cape Girardeau)

Freeman Health System-Freeman West (Joplin)

Montana

St. James Healthcare (Butte)

Nebraska

Regional West Medical Center (Scottsbluff)

Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center

Nevada

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)

North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (Elko)

Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Mesa View Regional Hospital (Mesquite)

New Jersey

Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville)

VA New Jersey Health Care System (East Orange)

Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth)

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Camden)

CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center

Community Medical Center (Toms River)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset (Somerville)

CareWell Health Medical Center (East Orange)

Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus (Lakewood)

Capital Health Regional Medical Center (Trenton)

Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus)

The University Hospital (Newark)

New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (Roswell)

Lovelace Women's Hospital (Albuquerque)

Memorial Medical Center (Las Cruces)

Carlsbad Medical Center (Carlsbad)

Mountain View Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces)

Holy Cross Hospital a Division of Taos Health Systems

New York

Bronx Health System

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

New York Community Hospital of Brooklyn (New York City)

Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)

Richmond University Medical Center (Staten Island)

Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus (New York City)

F.F. Thompson Hospital (Canandaigua)

Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)

Arnot Ogden Medical Center (Elmira)

Olean General Hospital

Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)

Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)

Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

VA New York Harbor Healthcare System-NY Division (New York City)

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)

South Brooklyn Health

Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York City)

Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)

St. John's Riverside Hospital (Yonkers)

Rome Memorial Hospital

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)

HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus (Kingston)

Queens Hospital Center (Jamaica)

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Harlem Hospital Center (New York City)

St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)

SUNY/Downstate University Hospital of Brooklyn

St. John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (Far Rockaway)

St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)

North Carolina

Central Carolina Hospital (Sanford)

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville)

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton)

Columbus Regional Healthcare System (Whiteville)

Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory)

Wilson Medical Center

Granville Health Systems (Oxford)

ECU Health North Hospital (Roanoke Rapids)

Erlanger Murphy Medical Center (Murphy)

Ohio

Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster)

Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Durant

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

OU Medical Center (Oklahoma City)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest (Midwest City)

Oregon

Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital (Newport)

Pennsylvania

Lansdale Hospital

Uniontown Hospital

Jefferson Health-Northeast (Philadelphia)

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center- University Drive

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Penn Highlands Mon Valley (Monongahela)

ACMH Hospital (Kittanning)

Nazareth Hospital (Philadelphia)

Puerto Rico

San Juan VA Medical Center

HIMA San Pablo Bayamón*

Rhode Island

Providence VA Medical Center

Tennessee

Sumner Regional Medical Center (Gallatin)

TriStar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville)

Wellmont Bristol Regional Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville

Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Johnson City Medical Center

Sweetwater Hospital Association

Regional One Health

Texas

UT Health East Texas Tyler Regional Hospital

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-White Rock (Dallas)

Lubbock Heart Hospital LP

The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso)

Vermont

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (St. Johnsbury)

Virgin Islands

The Roy Lester Schneider Hospital (St. Thomas)

Virginia

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Washington

Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Yakima Valley Memorial

Trios Health (Kennewick)

Cascade Valley Hospital (Arlington)

Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup)

Astria Sunnyside Hospital

Mason General Hospital & Family of Clinics (Shelton)

WhidbeyHealth Medical Center (Coupeville)

West Virginia

Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg)

Rivers Health (Point Pleasant)

Charleston Area Medical Center

Thomas Memorial Hospital (South Charleston)

Princeton Community Hospital

Wheeling Hospital

Beckley ARH Hospital

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)

Wisconsin

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie

Wyoming

Sagewest Health Care (Riverton)

Entries with an asterisk indicate this hospital's star rating only includes data reported on inpatient services.