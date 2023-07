248 hospitals with 1 star from CMS: 2023

On July 26, CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. The new ratings assigned one star to 248 hospitals.

CMS ranked hospitals nationwide according to their performance across five quality categories.

The following hospitals, listed by state, received a one-star rating from CMS as designated by the Hospital Compare website. To view a list of CMS' five-star hospitals, click here.





Alabama

North Alabama Medical Center (Florence)

Helen Keller Hospital (Sheffield)

Jackson Hospital & Clinic (Montgomery)

Highlands Medical Center (Scottsboro)

Walker Baptist Medical Center (Jasper)

DCH Regional Medical Center (Tuscaloosa)





Alaska

Central Peninsula General Hospital (Soldotna)



Arizona

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix)

Northwest Medical Center (Tucson)

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (Bullhead City)

Valley View Medical Center (Fort Mohave)

Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa)





Arkansas

St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro)

Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould)

Five Rivers Medical Center (Pocahontas)

Baptist Health - Fort Smith

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

Crossridge Community Hospital (Wynne)





California

St. Rose Hospital (Hayward)

Oroville Hospital

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

El Centro Regional Medical Center

Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster)

Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)

Doctors Hospital Of Manteca

Adventist Health Hanford

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)

Watsonville Community Hospital

Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville)

AHMC Seton Medical Center (Daly City)

Highland Hospital (Oakland)

LAC + USC Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley (Sun Valley)

Hemet Global Medical Center

Doctors Medical Center (Modesto)

Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)

Los Alamitos Medical Center

Anaheim Global Medical Center

Shasta Regional Medical Center (Redding)

Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta

Fairchild Medical Center (Yreka)





Colorado

Southwest Memorial Hospital (Cortez)





District of Columbia

Howard University Hospital (Washington)





Florida

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Steward North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg)

Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)

Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale)

HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (Sebring)

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)

Steward Hialeah Hospital

Venice Regional Bayfront Health

Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

UF Health Leesburg Hospital

Bay Pines VA Medical Center

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

AdventHealth Heart Of Florida (Davenport)

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)

HCA Florida Northside Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce)

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee)

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port Saint Lucie)

Wellington Regional Medical Center

Keralty Hospital (Miami)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (West Palm Beach)

The Villages Regional Hospital

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center





Georgia

Wellstar Spalding Medical Center (Griffin)

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center (Macon)

Wayne Memorial Hospital (Jesup)

Navicent Health Baldwin (Milledgeville)

Fannin Regional Hospital (Blue Ridge)





Illinois

Mt. Sinai Hospital Medical Center (Chicago)

West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park)

OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center (Alton)

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)

Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Vista Medical Center East (Waukegan)

OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center (Danville)

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)

Holy Cross Hospital (Chicago)

Franciscan Health Olympia & Chicago Heights (Olympia Fields)

South Shore Hospital (Chicago)

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)

Saint Anthony Medical Center (Rockford)

Community First Medical Center (Chicago)

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital (Lincoln)

Hamilton Memorial Hospital (Mcleansboro)



Iowa

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center (Sioux City)

Montgomery County Memorial Hospital (Red Oak)



Kansas

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center

Newman Regional Health (Emporia)



Kentucky

Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center (Prestonsburg)

The Medical Center at Bowling Green

Murray-Calloway County Hospital

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

Jewish Hospital & St. Mary's Healthcare (Louisville)

Pikeville Medical Center

Jennie Stuart Medical Center (Hopkinsville)

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Rockcastle County Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Kentucky River Medical Center (Jackson)

University Of Louisville Hospital

Casey County Hospital (Liberty)

Louisiana

West Carroll Memorial Hospital (Oak Grove)

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (Shreveport)

Morehouse General Hospital (Bastrop)

Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe)

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (Shreveport)

Hardtner Medical Center (Olla)





Maine

Bridgton Hospital



Maryland

University Of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center (Upper Marlboro)

Carroll Hospital Center (Westminster)





Massachusetts

UMass Memorial Health - Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)





Michigan

Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Ascension St. Mary's Hospital (Saginaw)

Harper University Hospital (Detroit)

Hurley Medical Center (Flint)

Beaumont Hospital - Wayne

Detroit Receiving Hospital





Mississippi

Merit Health Biloxi

Merit Health Central (Jackson)

Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)

Delta Health System - The Medical Center (Greenville)

Merit Health Wesley (Hattiesburg)

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (Mccomb)

Greenwood Leflore Hospital

Singing River Gulfport

Magee General Hospital

Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto (Southaven)





Missouri

Texas County Memorial Hospital (Houston)

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital (Hayti)

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center





Nevada

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Mesa View Regional Hospital (Mesquite)

Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon)





New Jersey

St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson)

Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth)

Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)**

Carewell Health Family Health Center (East Orange)

Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus)

The University Hospital (Newark)





New Mexico

San Juan Regional Medical Center (Farmington)

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (Roswell)

VA New Mexico Healthcare System (Albuquerque)

Carlsbad Medical Center

Mountain View Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces)

UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho)



New York

St. Joseph's Medical Center (Yonkers)

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

New York Community Hospital Of Brooklyn

Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)

Finger Lake Health-Geneva General Hospital

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (Bronx)

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson)

Olean General Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Elmhurst Hospital Center

Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)

Bronx VA Medical Center

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island (Brooklyn)

Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (Brooklyn)

Massena Hospital

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (Brooklyn)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Harlem Hospital Center (New York City)

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)

Suny/Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn

St. John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (Far Rockaway)

St. Barnabas Hospital (Bronx)





North Carolina

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville)

UNC Rockingham (Eden)

Wilkes Regional Medical Center (North Wilkesboro)

Wilson Medical Center

Erlanger Murphy Medical Center



Ohio

Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)

Trinity Medical Center East & Trinity Medical Center West (Steubenville)

Bucyrus Community Hospital

Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon)





Oklahoma

Alliancehealth Durant

Stillwater Medical-Blackwell

Mcalester Regional Health Center

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest (Midwest City)





Oregon

Curry General Hospital (Gold Beach)





Pennsylvania

Uniontown Hospital

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System - University Drive

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Canonsburg General Hospital

Nazareth Hospital (Philadelphia)





Puerto Rico

Hospital De La Concepcion (San German)*

San Juan VA Medical Center

Hima San Pablo Bayamon*

Manati Medical Center Dr Otero Lopez

Hima San Pablo-Caguas*





Rhode Island

Providence VA Medical Center (Providence)





South Carolina

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital (Sumter)





South Dakota

Monument Health Rapid City Hospital





Tennessee

Wellmont Bristol Regional Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville

Johnson City Medical Center

Memphis VA Medical Center

Regional One Health (Memphis)

Tennova Health Care-Cleveland





Texas

Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Palo Pinto General Hospital (Mineral Wells)

Scenic Mountain Medical Center, A Steward Family Hospital (Big Spring)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-White Rock (Dallas)

Coleman County Medical Center

Memorial Medical Center (Port Lavaca)

UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital (Pittsburg)





Virgin Islands

The Roy Lester Schneider Hospital (St. Thomas)





Virginia

Russell County Hospital (Lebanon)

Bon Secours Southside Medical Center (Petersburg)





Washington

Grays Harbor Community Hospital (Aberdeen)

Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup)





West Virginia

Charleston Area Medical Center

Princeton Community Hospital

Wheeling Hospital

Beckley ARH Hospital

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)





Wisconsin

Froedtert South (Pleasant Prairie)





*This hospital's star rating only includes data reported on inpatient services.

**This hospital alerted CMS of a possible issue with submitted claims data used to calculate results for this measure.